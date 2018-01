Jan 25 (Reuters) - K12 Inc:

* REPORTS SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2018 WITH REVENUES OF $217.2 MILLION

* Q2 REVENUE $217.2 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $220.9 MILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.33

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.24 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍SEES Q3 2018 REVENUE IN RANGE OF $224 MILLION TO $230 MILLION​

* ‍ ‍SEES Q3 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $9 MILLION TO $11 MILLION​

* ‍‍SEES Q3 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME OF $25 MILLION TO $27 MILLION​