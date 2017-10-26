FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-K12 reports Q1 loss per share $0.21
October 26, 2017

BRIEF-K12 reports Q1 loss per share $0.21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - K12 Inc

* K12 Inc reports first quarter fiscal 2018 with revenue of $228.8 million

* Q1 revenue $228.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $235.2 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.21

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* K12 Inc sees ‍Q2 fiscal 2018 revenue in range of $217 million to $223 million​

* K12 Inc sees ‍Q2 revenue in range of $217 million to $223 million​

* K12 Inc sees Q2 capital expenditures of $8 million to $10 million​

* K12 Inc - sees ‍fy capital expenditures of $43 million to $47 million​

* K12 Inc sees ‍fy 2018 revenue in range of $890 million to $910 million​

* K12 Inc - sees ‍Q2 capital expenditures of $8 million to $10 million​

* K12 Inc sees ‍fiscal 2018 adjusted income from operations in range of $46 million to $50 million​

* K12 Inc sees ‍Q2 adjusted income from operations in range of $17 million to $20 million​

* Fy2018 revenue view $916.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $227.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
