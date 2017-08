June 14 (Reuters) - K2 INTERNET SA:

* ITS OFFER CHOSEN AS ONE OF TWO MOST FAVORABLE BY PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA SA

* CONTRACT WITH PGE IS WORTH IN TOTAL 12.3 MILLION ZLOTYS GROSS

* PGE TO CHOOSE TWO AGENCIES FOR CONTRACT EXECUTION