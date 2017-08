July 3 (Reuters) - K2A KNAUST & ANDERSSON FASTIGHETER AB (PUBL)

* BUYS BUILDING RIGHTS CORRESPONDING TO ABOUT 350 PROPERTIES IN VÄSTERHANINGE CENTRUM

* BUYING PRICE ABOUT SEK 100 MILLION WITH CURRENT DETAIL PLAN PHASE TO EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)