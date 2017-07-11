FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-K2M Group announces long-term exclusive distribution agreement with Mitsubishi subsidiary Japan Medicalnext Co
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 11, 2017 / 1:12 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-K2M Group announces long-term exclusive distribution agreement with Mitsubishi subsidiary Japan Medicalnext Co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - K2m Group Holdings Inc

* K2m Group Holdings, Inc. Announces long-term exclusive distribution agreement with mitsubishi corporation subsidiary japan medicalnext co., ltd.

* K2m Group Holdings Inc - pursuant to agreement, japan medicalnext is exclusive distributor of k2m's spine products in japan

* K2m Group Holdings Inc says terms of agreement include a long-term partnership of up to seven years

* K2m Group Holdings Inc - agreement for distribution of k2m's innovative spinal technologies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.