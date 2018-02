Feb 13 (Reuters) - K92 Mining Inc:

* K92 MINING INC. ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO MARKETED OFFERING OF UNITS

* SAYS TO INCREASE SIZE OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED C$5 MILLION “BEST EFFORTS” PRIVATE PLACEMENT OFFERING TO UP TO C$6.5 MILLION

* SAYS AS PER UPSIZED DEAL TERMS, AGENTS HAVE AGREED TO SELL, ON “BEST EFFORTS” PRIVATE PLACEMENT BASIS, UP TO 14.4 MILLION UNITS OF CO AT C$0.45/UNIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: