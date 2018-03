March 1 (Reuters) - KABE AB:

* Q4 NET SALES SEK 588 MILLION VERSUS SEK 511 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 OPERATING PROFIT SEK 24 MILLION VERSUS SEK 23 MILLION YEAR AGO

* BOARD WILL PROPOSE TO AGM A DIVIDEND OF SEK 5:50 PER SHARE‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)