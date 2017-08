July 25 (Reuters) - Kadmon Holdings Inc

* Kadmon announces supplemental interim phase 2 data of kd025 in chronic graft-versus-host disease

* Kadmon holdings - of responders remaining on kd025 through 24 weeks, 8 of 9 (89%) sustained responses, up from 7 of 8 patients (88%) previously reported Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: