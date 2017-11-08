BRIEF-Kaken Pharmaceutical signs exclusive distribution agreement for Clenafin/Jublia in Taiwan

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Kaken Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says co signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Tai Tien Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd (Tai Tien), which is a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, for the topical formulation for Onychomycosis “Clenafin/Jublia” (product) in Taiwan

* According to the agreement, co grants to Tai Tien the exclusive right for sales of the product in Taiwan and Tai Tien expects to launch the product in 2018

