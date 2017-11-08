FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kaken Pharmaceutical signs exclusive distribution agreement for Clenafin/Jublia in Taiwan
#Healthcare
November 8, 2017 / 2:38 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Kaken Pharmaceutical signs exclusive distribution agreement for Clenafin/Jublia in Taiwan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Kaken Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says co signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Tai Tien Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd (Tai Tien), which is a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, for the topical formulation for Onychomycosis “Clenafin/Jublia” (product) in Taiwan

* According to the agreement, co grants to Tai Tien the exclusive right for sales of the product in Taiwan and Tai Tien expects to launch the product in 2018

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/qWdjFh

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

