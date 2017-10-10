FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kalvista Pharmaceuticals announces collaboration with Merck
October 10, 2017 / 12:29 PM / in 9 days

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Kalvista Pharmaceuticals announces collaboration with Merck

* Kalvista Pharmaceuticals - ‍investigational intravitreal DME candidate KVD001 phase 2 clinical trial still planned to initiate in 2017​

* Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍Merck acquires 9.9% stake in Kalvista in private placement​

* Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc - deal includes ‍$37 million upfront fee plus potential milestone payments and sales royalties​

* Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍Kalvista also has granted to Merck a similar option to acquire investigational orally delivered molecules for DME​

* Kalvista - ‍under deal terms, co granted to Merck rights including an option to acquire KVD001 through a period following completion of phase 2 trial

* Kalvista - Co will fund, retain control over planned phase 2 clinical trial of KVD001, development of investigational oral DME compounds through phase 2​

* Kalvista - eligible to get payments associated with exercise of options by Merck, achievement of milestones for each program potentially total $715 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

