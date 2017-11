Nov 20 (Reuters) - Kamada Ltd:

* Kamada Ltd - Co, ‍chiesi Farmaceutici S.P.A. mutually agree to terminate European distribution agreement for inhaled alpha-1 antitrypsin therapy

* Kamada Ltd - ‍Kamada now maintains full, worldwide commercial rights to its inhaled aat​

* Kamada - ‍ no financial implications related to termination of agreement for inhaled alpha-1 antitrypsin therapy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: