2 months ago
BRIEF-Kamada receives additional milestone payment from Shire PLC
June 12, 2017 / 11:28 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Kamada receives additional milestone payment from Shire PLC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Kamada Ltd

* Kamada receives additional milestone payment under Glassia exclusive supply and distribution agreement with Shire

* Kamada Ltd - announced receipt of an undisclosed additional milestone payment under supply and distribution agreement with shire for Glassia

* Kamada Ltd - milestone payment was triggered by shire achieving a sales milestone for Glassia in U.S.

* Kamada Ltd - recently shipped all of proprietary products-related revenues, totaling approximately $11.5 million, which were previously delayed from Q1

* Kamada Ltd - as detailed by Kamada in its Q1 financial results, revenues from shipment were shifted from Q1 and will be recorded in Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

