a month ago
BRIEF-Kamakura Shinsho says new shares price
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 10, 2017 / 8:31 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Kamakura Shinsho says new shares price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Kamakura Shinsho Ltd

* Says it plans to issue new shares at the price of 1,646 yen per share (885.5 million yen in total) via public offering

* Says subscription date from July 11 to July 12 and payment date on July 20

* Says it plans to issue new shares at the price of 1,646 yen per share (up to 131.7 million yen in total) via private placement

* Says subscription date on July 25 and payment date on July 26

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/DbGRaZ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

