BRIEF-Kamakura Shinsho says new shares price

July 10 (Reuters) - Kamakura Shinsho Ltd

* Says it plans to issue new shares at the price of 1,646 yen per share (885.5 million yen in total) via public offering

* Says subscription date from July 11 to July 12 and payment date on July 20

* Says it plans to issue new shares at the price of 1,646 yen per share (up to 131.7 million yen in total) via private placement

* Says subscription date on July 25 and payment date on July 26

