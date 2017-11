Nov 28 (Reuters) - Kaman Corp:

* SAYS AEROSPACE SEGMENT HAS RECEIVED AN ORDER WITH AN EXPECTED VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $85 MILLION​

* SAYS ‍DELIVERIES ANTICIPATED TO OCCUR IN 2018 AND 2019​

* SAYS ‍ORDER FOR PROCUREMENT OF JOINT PROGRAMMABLE FUZES FOR U.S. AIR FORCE & 18 FOREIGN MILITARIES​