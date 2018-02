Feb 27 (Reuters) - Kambi Group Plc:

* REG-KAMBI GROUP PLC: KAMBI MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN VIRTUAL SPORTS PROVIDER

* ‍HAS MADE A STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN GAMING START-UP VIRTUS SPORTS​

* ‍DEAL HAS SEEN KAMBI TAKE JUST OVER A 25% STAKE IN VIRTUS SPORTS​

* ‍£500,000 (EUR 565,000) INVESTMENT PAID IN FULL FROM KAMBI‘S NET CASH, WHICH AS OF 31 DECEMBER 2017 WAS EUR 26.9M​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)