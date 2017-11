Nov 23 (Reuters) - KAMUX OYJ:

* Q3 ‍REVENUE INCREASED BY 14.5 %, TOTALING EUR 122.1 MILLION (106.7)​

* Q3 ‍ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) INCREASED BY 6.9 % TO EUR 6.2 MILLION (5.8)​

* AIMS ‍TO INCREASE REVENUE TO AT LEAST EUR 700 MILLION WITH AN OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN OF 4-5 % IN 2019​

* TARGET IS TO ‍REACH AT LEAST 5 % OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN IN LONG TERM​