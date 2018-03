BRIEF-Kamux ‍Q4 Adjusted EBIT Increases To EUR 3.3 Million

March 8 (Reuters) - Kamux Oyj:

* ‍Q4 REVENUE INCREASED BY 16.9 %, TOTALING EUR 114.3 MILLION (97.8)​

* ‍Q4 ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) INCREASED BY 9.2 % TO EUR 3.3 MILLION (3.0), OR 2.9 % (3.1) OF REVENUE​

* ‍PROPOSES A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.12 PER SHARE TO BE DISTRIBUTED FOR YEAR 2017​

* ‍IN MEDIUM TERM, COMPANY’S TARGETS ARE TO INCREASE REVENUE TO AT LEAST EUR 700 MILLION WITH AN OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN OF 4-5 % IN 2019​

* ‍TARGET IS REACHING AT LEAST 5 % OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN IN LONG TERM.​