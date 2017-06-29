FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF- Kanemi announces shareholding structure change
June 29, 2017 / 2:29 AM / a month ago

BRIEF- Kanemi announces shareholding structure change

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29(Reuters) - Kanemi Co Ltd

* Says its top shareholder FamilyMart UNY Holdings Co.,Ltd. will increase voting power in the company to 52.5 percent from 26.1 percent and will be the parent company of the company

* Says ITOCHU Corp, third biggest shareholder of the company, will cut voting power in the company to 0 percent from 10.2 percent

* Says current chairman Ryoji Miwa, the second biggest shareholder of the company, will cut voting power to 2.4 percent from 12.2 percent, and will become fourth biggest shareholder of the company

* Effective date will be as of the last day of July

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/qBd7HM

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

