Nov 30 (Reuters) - Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc :

* KANEN WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS 6.5 PERCENT STAKE IN DIVERSIFIED RESTAURANT HOLDINGS AS OF NOVEMBER 28 - SEC FILING‍​

* KANEN WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC SAYS PURCHASED DIVERSIFIED RESTAURANT HOLDINGS' SHARES BASED ON BELIEF THAT SHARES, WHEN PURCHASED, WERE "UNDERVALUED" Source text: [bit.ly/2jAV7NM] Further company coverage: