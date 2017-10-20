BRIEF-Kansas City Southern Q3 earnings per share $1.23

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Kansas City Southern:

* Kansas City Southern reports record third quarter 2017 operating income and operating ratio

* Q3 earnings per share $1.23

* Q3 revenue $657 million versus I/B/E/S view $650.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.35

* Kansas City Southern - qtrly ‍carload volumes increased 3 pct compared to Q3 2016​

* Kansas City Southern - qtrly ‍operating ratio of 64.4 pct, a Q3 record and an improvement of 2.5 points from Q3 2016​