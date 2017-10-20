FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Kansas City Southern Q3 earnings per share $1.23
Sections
Featured
U.S. businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Special Report
Reuters investigates
U.S. businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
economy
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
the wider image
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 20, 2017 / 12:21 PM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Kansas City Southern Q3 earnings per share $1.23

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Kansas City Southern:

* Kansas City Southern reports record third quarter 2017 operating income and operating ratio

* Q3 earnings per share $1.23

* Q3 revenue $657 million versus I/B/E/S view $650.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.35

* Kansas City Southern - qtrly ‍carload volumes increased 3 pct compared to Q3 2016​

* Kansas City Southern - qtrly ‍operating ratio of 64.4 pct, a Q3 record and an improvement of 2.5 points from Q3 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.