Feb 19 (Reuters) - KAP BETEILIGUNGS AG:

* FY GROUP REVENUE OF EUR409M (2016: EUR386M)

* FY NORMALISED EBIT REPORTED AN INCREASE OF 57% TO EUR20.2M (2016: EUR12.9M)

* FY ‍REPORTED NORMALISED EBITDA OF EUR40.6M, A 19.1% INCREASE ON PREVIOUS YEAR (EUR34.1M)​

* 2018 MARGINS ARE EXPECTED TO IMPROVE WHILE EBITDA SHOULD CONTINUE TO GROW FROM CURRENT EUR40.6M LEVEL