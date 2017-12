Dec 20 (Reuters) - Kappahl:

* FIRST QUARTER 2017/2018: LOWER SALES AS COMPETITION TOUGHENS

* Q1 NET SALES SEK ‍1.17 BILLION VERSUS SEK 1.26 BILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT SEK ‍90​ MILLION VERSUS SEK 144 MILLION YEAR AGO

* REUTERS POLL: KAPPAHL Q1 OPERATING PROFIT WAS SEEN AT SEK 101 MILLION, NET SALES AT SEK 1.18 BILLION