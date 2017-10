Oct 12 (Reuters) - KAPPAHL AB (PUBL):

* KAPPAHL YEAR END REPORT 16/17: IMPROVED PERFORMANCE

* Q4 OPERATING PROFIT SEK‍ 139​ MILLION VERSUS SEK 99 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 GROSS MARGIN ‍60.7​ PERCENT VERSUS 58.0 PERCENT YEAR AGO

* ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES THAT A DIVIDEND OF SEK 2.00 PER SHARE BE DISTRIBUTED​

* ‍IN ADDITION BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES A DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS OF SEK 6.50 PER SHARE BY MEANS OF A REDEMPTION PROCEDURE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)