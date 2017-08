July 24 (Reuters) - KAPPAHL AB (PUBL):

* ANDERS DÜRING WILL LEAVE HIS POSITION AS CFO AND MEMBER OF KAPPAHL GROUP MANAGEMENT IN FAVOR OF A POSITION OUTSIDE OF KAPPAHL

* COMPANY HAS INITIATED A RECRUITMENT PROCESS TO FIND HIS SUCCESSOR

* SERNEKE GROUP APPOINTS ANDERS DÜRING CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)