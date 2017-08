BRIEF-Kapsch TrafficCom FY revenues up 23 pct at 648.5 million euros

June 19 (Reuters) - KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM AG:

* FY REVENUES INCREASED BY 23% TO EUR 648.5 MILLION

* FY EBIT WAS EUR 60.1 MILLION AND THUS NOT FAR BELOW THE RECORD OF THE PREVIOUS YEAR (EUR 62.3 MILLION)

* FY FINANCIAL RESULT IMPROVED, AND THIS WAS DUE IN PARTICULAR TO A DECLINE IN THE EXPENSES INCURRED BY FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATE LOSSES OF EUR -7.6 MILLION TO EUR 0.4 MILLION

* FY PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD INCREASED BY 17.1% TO EUR 42.7 MILLION

* DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.50 PER SHARE WILL BE PROPOSED TO THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

* DESPITE AN INCREASE IN REVENUES, STABLE OPERATING RESULTS ARE TO BE ASSUMED WITH REGARD TO PROFIT (EBIT) FOR THE 2017/18 FISCAL YEAR