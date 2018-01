Jan 11 (Reuters) - KARDAN NV:

* WON‘T BE ABLE TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION FOR SALE OF ITS TGI HOLDINGS IN WAY TO BE ABLE TO MEET UPCOMING PAYMENTS TO DEBENTURE HOLDERS IN FEB. 2018‍​

* CONTINUES TO NEGOTIATE WITH SEVERAL PARTIES REGARDING SALE OF ITS HOLDINGS IN TGI

* INTENDS TO APPROACH DEBENTURE HOLDERS IN ORDER TO NEGOTIATE NEW DEBT SETTLEMENT UNDER GIVEN CIRCUMSTANCES Source text: bit.ly/2Eyw6eN Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)