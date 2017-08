Aug 10 (Reuters) - Kardex Ag

* At EUR 209.1 million, group's bookings in H1 are up 2.1 percent for same period in previous year

* Generated revenue of EUR 178.6 million, up 4.8 percent on first half of 2016

* Order backlog of EUR 54.7 million as of end of June Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: