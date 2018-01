Jan 16 (Reuters) - Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc :

* KAREN SINGER - TO LEARN THAT SHAWN O’DONNELL,UPON INFORMATION,BELIEF,ONLY INDEPENDENT MEMBER OF ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS BOARD, RECENTLY RESIGNED

* KAREN SINGER-BELIEVES THAT SHAWN O'DONNELL MAY HAVE RESIGNED DUE TO ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS BOARD'S UNWILLINGNESS TO INCLUDE IN DECISION-MAKING PROCESSES