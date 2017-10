Sept 26 (Reuters) - WEIFA ASA:

* ‍KARO PHARMA EXTENDS OFFER PERIOD UNDER VOLUNTARY OFFER BY ONE WEEK TO 3 OCTOBER 2017 AT 16:30 CEST​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)