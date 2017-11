Nov 2 (Reuters) - Karo Pharma Ab

* Says ‍net sales amounted to MSEK 418.9 (250.8), whereof Q3 MSEK 137.1 (85.2)​

* Says ‍EBITDA amounted to MSEK 127.5 (22.8), whereof Q3 MSEK 34.0 (10.2)​