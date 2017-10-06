FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 6, 2017 / 5:14 AM / in 13 days

BRIEF-Karo Pharma says will hold more than 90 pct in Weifa ASA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Karo Pharma Ab

* ‍final acceptance level in karo pharma ab’s voluntary offer to acquire all shares in weifa asa is 35,463,139 shares

* ‍karo pharma will hold more than 90% of all shares in weifa​

* ‍intends to initiate a compulsory acquisition of remaining outstanding shares of weifa at a price equal to offer price of nok 35 per share​

* ‍intends to propose that weifa applies for a delisting of its shares from oslo børs.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

