Nov 27 (Reuters) - Karo Pharma Ab:

* KARO PHARMA ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT WITH THE AUSTRIAN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY MARINOMED BIOTECH AG

* ‍WILL MARKET A PATENTED PRODUCT FOR COMMON COLD & FLU SYMPTOMS IN SWEDEN, NORWAY AND FINLAND.​

* ‍AGREEMENT IS LONG TERM (10 YEARS).​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)