Oct 31 (Reuters) - KAROLINSKA DEVELOPMENT AB

* REG-KAROLINSKA DEVELOPMENT PUBLISHES INTERIM REPORT (JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2017) AND REPORTS A POSITIVE RESULT FOR THE THIRD QUARTER

* NET SALES TOTALLED SEK 0.5 MILLION DURING THE THIRD QUARTER 2017 (SEK 0.4 MILLION IN Q3 2016).‍​

* Q3 2017 NET PROFIT TOTALLED SEK 194.1 MILLION (NET LOSS OF SEK 17.9 MILLION IN Q3 2016)‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)