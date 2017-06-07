FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Karyopharm doses first patient in pivotal phase 3 boston study
June 7, 2017 / 8:15 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Karyopharm doses first patient in pivotal phase 3 boston study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc:

* Karyopharm doses first patient in pivotal phase 3 boston study evaluating selinexor in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma

* Karyopharm-Expects to include over 100 clinical sites internationally in boston study, to complete enrollment in 2018, with top-line data anticipated in 2019

* Karyopharm therapeutics inc- intend to use boston study data to support an nda filing for selinexor for treatment of relapsed or refractory myeloma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

