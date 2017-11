Nov 2 (Reuters) - Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc:

* Karyopharm reports third quarter 2017 financial results and highlights recent progress

* Q3 loss per share $0.65

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc - ‍expect to report top-line results of phase 2b storm study by april 2018​