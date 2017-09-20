FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Karyopharm reports positive data from ongoing cancer drug study
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
September 20, 2017 / 11:16 AM / in a month

BRIEF-Karyopharm reports positive data from ongoing cancer drug study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc

* Karyopharm announces successful outcome from phase 2 portion of phase 2/3 seal study evaluating selinexor in patients with previously treated advanced dedifferentiated liposarcoma

* Karyopharm Therapeutics - ‍phase 3 portion of 2/3 seal​ study commenced; expanded to include North America, Europe, expected to enroll up to 222 patients

* Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc - ‍top-line of data expected by end of 2019 for 2/3 seal study​

* Karyopharm Therapeutics - ‍FDA has confirmed its acceptance of proposed phase 3 seal study design, including PFS primary endpoint Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.