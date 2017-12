Dec 1 (Reuters) - Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc:

* KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS - CO MAY ISSUE & SELL SHARES OF STOCK, $0.0001 PAR VALUE PER SHARE, HAVING ADDITIONAL OFFERING PRICE OF UP TO $75 MILLION

* KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS - ON DEC 1, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO CONTROLLED EQUITY OFFERING SALES AGREEMENT, DATED DECEMBER 7, 2015 - SEC FILING