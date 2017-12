Dec 11 (Reuters) - Katanga Mining Ltd:

* KATANGA MINING ANNOUNCES COMMISSIONING OF THE CORE OF THE FIRST TRAIN OF WHOLE ORE LEACH PLANT AND PROVIDES AN OPERATIONAL UPDATE

* KATANGA MINING - APPROVED $237 MILLION IN CAPEX SPREAD OVER 2018 AND 2019 TO CONSTRUCT SULPHURIC ACID AND SULPHUR DIOXIDE PRODUCTION PLANT AT KCC