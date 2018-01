Jan 24 (Reuters) - Kathmandu Holdings Ltd:

* ‍HY GROUP NET PROFIT AFTER TAX WILL BE NO LESS THAN $12.0M​

* ‍GROUP SAME STORE SALES FOR 25 WEEKS ENDING 21 JANUARY 2018 IS -0.8% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES​

* TOTAL SALES FOR HY WILL BE ABOUT NZ$204 MILLION VERSUS NZ$196.3 MILLION FOR COMPARATIVE PRIOR PERIO

* ALL FIGURES IN NZ$‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: