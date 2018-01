Jan 20 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES APPEARS LIKELY TO RECEIVE ORDERS TO BUILD ABOUT 1,600 CARS FOR NEW YORK CITY‘S SUBWAYS - NIKKEI

* KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES' DEAL TO BUILD CARS FOR NEW YORK CITY'S SUBWAYS IS WORTH ABOUT 400 BILLION YEN, WITH DELIVERIES TO BEGIN IN 2020 - NIKKEI Source text : [s.nikkei.com/2BgSIi6] Further company coverage: