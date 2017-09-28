FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-KB Home Q3 earnings per share $0.51
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
September 28, 2017 / 8:50 PM / 20 days ago

BRIEF-KB Home Q3 earnings per share $0.51

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - KB Home

* KB Home reports 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 revenue $1.14 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.12 billion

* Q3 earnings per share $0.51

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* KB Home qtrly deliveries rose 11 pct to 2,765 homes

* KB Home - ‍inventories increased to $3.51 billion, with investments in land acquisition and development totaling $1.12 billion for first nine months of 2017​

* KB Home - for Q3, ‍homes in backlog up 4 pct to 5,455​

* KB Home qtrly net order value grew 15 pct to $1.07 billion

* KB Home - ‍4 pct increase in net orders to 2,608 in Q3​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.