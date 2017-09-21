FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 21, 2017 / 10:44 AM / in a month

BRIEF-KB Home says co's board determined that the bonus payment to CEO Jeffery Mezger shall be reduced by 25 percent ‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Kb Home

* KB Home - on Sept 20, co’s board determined that the bonus payment CEO Jeffery Mezger, would have otherwise been entitled to receive for fiscal year 2017 shall be reduced by 25 percent ‍​

* KB Home says CEO Jeffrey​ ‍Mezger’s recent behavior in his personal dealings with neighbor is “unacceptable” and “negative reflection” on co - SEC filing

* KB Home says ‍board has informed Mezger that if in future there is a similar incident, he will be dismissed​ Source text : (bit.ly/2xh9wHy) Further company coverage:

