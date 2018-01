Jan 26 (Reuters) - Kbc Ancora Cva:

* H1 PROFIT AFTER TAX EUR ‍​68.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 67.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* INTENDS TO DISTRIBUTE ITS RECURRING RESULT IN THE FORM OF INTERIM DIVIDEND, TO BE ANNOUNCED ON 25 MAY‍​

* RESULT IN THE SECOND HALF OF THE CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR (2017/2018) WILL CONSIST PRINCIPALLY OF INTEREST CHARGES PLUS THE USUAL LIMITED OPERATING EXPENSES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)