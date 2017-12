BRIEF-KBC Bank Ireland Announces Additional Provision In Tracker Mortgage Examination

Dec 20 (Reuters) - KBC GROEP NV:

* KBC BANK IRELAND GIVES UPDATE REGARDING IMPACTED CUSTOMERS AND PROVISIONS IN TRACKER MORTGAGE EXAMINATION

* ALL KNOWN ISSUES REGARDING DISPUTED COHORTS OF CUSTOMERS WHO ARE IMPACTED HAVE BEEN RESOLVED

* AN ADDITIONAL PROVISION OF EUR 61.5 MILLION WILL BE MADE IN Q4 2017​

* ‍ON Q4 PROVIDION: TO ACCOUNT FOR REDRESS AND COMPENSATION PAYABLE TO RECENTLY IDENTIFIED IMPACTED ACCOUNTS​

* PROVISION REGARDING ONGOING TRACKER EXAMINATION WILL BE FURTHER INCREASED TO A TOTAL OF EUR 120.3 MILLION,

* PAYMENT OF REDRESS AND COMPENSATION FOR CUSTOMERS IDENTIFIED MORE RECENTLY AS IMPACTED WILL START IN JAN

* PAYMENT OF REDRESS AND COMPENSATION FOR CUSTOMERS IDENTIFIED MORE RECENTLY AS IMPACTED WILL START IN JAN

* PAYMENT OF REDRESS AND COMPENSATION FOR CUSTOMERS IDENTIFIED MORE RECENTLY AS IMPACTED WILL END OF JUNE 2018