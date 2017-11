BRIEF-KBC Group Q3 net result at 691 million euros beats Reuters poll

Nov 16 (Reuters) - KBC GROEP NV:

* ‍KBC GROUP: STRONG RESULT OF 691 MILLION EUROS IN Q3​

* Q3 NET RESULT EUR ‍691​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 648 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* Q3 NON-LIFE INSURANCE (BEFORE REINSURANCE) EUR ‍​ 188 MILLION VERSUS EUR 164 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 NET INTEREST INCOME EUR ‍1.04​ BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.05 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* Q3 LIFE INSURANCE (BEFORE REINSURANCE) LOSS OF EUR 3‍​ MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 34 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 RESULT AFTER TAX EUR ‍​691 MILLION VERSUS EUR 629 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 TOTAL INCOME EUR ‍1.90​ BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.82 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* TO ‍PAY AN INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 1 EURO PER SHARE ON 17 NOVEMBER 2017​

* WE REPEAT OUR GUIDANCE‍​

* WE EXPECT BELGIAN CORPORATE INCOME TAX REGIME TO HAVE RECURRING POSITIVE IMPACT ON INCOME STATEMENT FROM 2018 ONWARDS‍​

* WE EXPECT BELGIAN CORPORATE INCOME TAX REGIME TO HAVE SLIGHTLY POSITIVE ONE-OFF IMPACT (ABOUT +0.2%) ON COMMON EQUITY RATIO IN Q4

* WE EXPECT BELGIAN CORPORATE INCOME TAX REGIME TO HAVE ESTIMATED ONE-OFF NEGATIVE UPFRONT IMPACT ON INCOME STATEMENT IN Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)