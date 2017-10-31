BRIEF-KBR announces Q3 earnings per share $0.32

Oct 31 (Reuters) - KBR Inc
* KBR announces third quarter 2017 financial results
* Q3 revenue $1.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.05 billion
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.35
* Q3 earnings per share $0.32
* Raises FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view to $1.35 to $1.50
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* KBR Inc- backlog remained flat at $10.3 billion as of September 30, 2017 compared to $10.3 billion as of June 30, 2017
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* KBR Inc -FY adjusted earnings guidance excludes legacy legal costs of about $13 million for U.S. Government contracts
* KBR Inc - for 2017 co expects operating cash flows to range from $120 million to $200 million