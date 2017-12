Nov 30 (Reuters) - Kbr Inc:

* KBR AWARDED AMMONIA PLANT REVAMP IN INDIA

* KBR INC - UNDER TERMS OF CONTRACT, KBR WILL PROVIDE A TECHNOLOGY LICENSE AND BASIC ENGINEERING DESIGN FOR RCF AMMONIA PLANT AT TROMBAY, MAHARASHTRA

* KBR INC - REVENUE ASSOCIATED WITH THE PROJECT HAS BEEN BOOKED INTO BACKLOG FOR KBR‘S TECHNOLOGY AND CONSULTING BUSINESS SEGMENT IN 2017

* KBR INC - BEEN AWARDED AN AMMONIA PLANT REVAMP CONTRACT BY RASHTRIYA CHEMICALS & FERTILIZERS LTD