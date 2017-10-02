FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 2, 2017 / 10:13 AM / in 17 days

BRIEF-KBR awarded EPCM services contract for JVGAS projects in Algeria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - KBR Inc

* KBR awarded EPCM services contract for JVGAS projects in Algeria

* KBR Inc - ‍revenue associated with this project will be booked into backlog of unfilled orders for KBR’s engineering & construction business​

* KBR Inc - ‍under terms of contract co to provide detail design engineering, procurement services, construction management at in salah gas, in amenas​

* KBR Inc - co has been awarded an engineering and project management services contract by JVGAS- a joint venture of Sonatrach, Statoil and BP​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

