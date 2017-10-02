BRIEF-KBR awarded EPCM services contract for JVGAS projects in Algeria

Oct 2 (Reuters) - KBR Inc
* KBR awarded EPCM services contract for JVGAS projects in Algeria
* KBR Inc - revenue associated with this project will be booked into backlog of unfilled orders for KBR’s engineering & construction business
* KBR Inc - under terms of contract co to provide detail design engineering, procurement services, construction management at in salah gas, in amenas
* KBR Inc - co has been awarded an engineering and project management services contract by JVGAS- a joint venture of Sonatrach, Statoil and BP