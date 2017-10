Oct 23 (Reuters) - KBR Inc

* KBR Inc - KBRwyle has booked over $16 million in contract variations for 4 of acquisition, contracts with Australian Department of Defence​

* KBR Inc- ‍expected revenue from contract extensions will be included in Q3 backlog of unfilled orders for government services segment​

* KBR Inc - ‍individual contract variation values were not disclosed​