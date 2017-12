Dec 6 (Reuters) - Kbr Inc:

* KBR SELECTED TO CARRYOUT PRE-NTP SERVICES FOR WOODFIBRE LNG PROJECT

* KBR INC - ‍KBR, INC. HAS BEEN SELECTED TO CARRYOUT PRE-NOTICE TO PROCEED (PRE-NTP) SERVICES FOR WOODFIBRE LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS (LNG) PROJECT​

* KBR INC- REVENUE ASSOCIATED WITH PROJECT WILL BE BOOKED INTO BACKLOG OF UNFILLED ORDERS FOR KBR‘S E&C BUSINESS SEGMENT IN Q4 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: